President Biden said the first congressional hearing Thursday night on the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol will show that the rioters violated the Constitution.

“I think it’s a clear and flagrant violation of the Constitution,” Mr. Biden told reporters in Los Angeles, where he is hosting the Summit of the Americas.

The president said Trump supporters who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were “trying to turn around the results of the election.”

“A lot of Americans are going to see for the first time some of the details,” Mr. Biden said.

The special House committee investigating the riot is holding its first public hearing at 8 p.m.

The people who stormed the Capitol were seeking to stop Congress from certifying Mr. Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

