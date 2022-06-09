Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards said she was mocked and insulted by the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Ms. Edwards testified about her experience on duty during the riot for the House Jan. 6 committee’s prime-time TV hearing Thursday,

She recalled being called a series of disparaging names.

“I was called Nancy Pelosi’s dog, called incompetent, called a hero and a villain,” Ms. Edwards said. “I was called a traitor to my country, my oath and my Constitution.”

Ms. Edwards, in her emotional testimony, added that she was a “proud American” who was protecting the nation.

Ms. Edwards was one of the first police officers injured in the riot. She cracked her head on the steps of the Capitol after being knocked to the ground by rioters who were pushing against the police barricades.

Ms. Edwards testified alongside British documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who was embedded with the Proud Boys on the day of the riot.

The hearing marks the first of several by the Jan. 6 committee this month.

Members of the committee have promised that the hearings will reveal the “mountain of evidence” that the riot was a coordinated plot set in motion by then-President Donald Trump.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.