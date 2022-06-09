The Washington Commanders’ pursuit of a new stadium hit new and major obstacles Thursday as both Virginia and District officials shot down efforts to build the team a new home for at least the time being.

In Virginia, the state legislature pulled the plug on a bill that would have paved the way for the Commanders to build a stadium as the two sponsors confirmed they won’t introduce the legislation when the General Assembly reconvenes to consider the Governor’s amendments and vetoes for the state budget. A key sponsor of the bill told The Washington Times that the bill will remain in its conference committee rather than bringing it to the floor for a vote.

A majority of the D.C. City Council, meanwhile, voiced their opposition to building the Washington Commanders a stadium on the land occupied by RFK Stadium in the District, a blow to the team’s pursuit to return to the city.

Seven members of the 13-person council sent a letter Thursday that stated their position to Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, ​​the District’s non-voting representative in the House who has worked to try and introduce a bill that would allow the city to purchase the site from the federal government.

The members wrote in the letter that they did not oppose the city’s pursuit of the federal land, but made clear the Commanders weren’t welcome.

The news comes as controversies continue to mount for the Commanders. A day earlier, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio apologized for referring to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as a “dust-up.” Del Rio’s comment, made in a press conference in an attempt to defend a tweet about the subject, led to a wave of backlash from local politicians and others.

