The American Conservative Union will launch a website to gear people towards an alternative narrative in response to the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings this month.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the ACU which organizes CPAC, said its site will be called 1/6 Facts and will aim to combat “propaganda” about the 2021 Capitol riot.

“It’s a place to go and get the facts about” the Jan. 6 riots, Mr. Schlapp told The Washington Times.

The website is scheduled to go live on Thursday ahead of a Democrat-led panel’s primetime hearing that will feature two witnesses — a Capitol Police officer who was injured during the riot and a British filmmaker who documented the Proud Boys.

Mr. Schlapp said the site, which will be run by a group of political operatives, will respond to claims in real time and compare the response to the riot to other events, such as the anti-racism protests of 2020.

“You can learn about the times that these very same Democrats have advocated for violence,” Mr. Schlapp said.

The chairman also painted the committee’s work as being a “de facto third impeachment” for former President Donald Trump and an attack on conservatives.

Mr. Schlapp also said Republicans have not had a say in the committee, dubbing Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois as RINOs (Republicans in name only) who are unrepresentative of the GOP and the conservative movement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the party’s initial nominees to sit on the committee. Ever since, Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger aside, Republicans have been a united front against the work of the committee, which they view as a political weapon against them.

House GOP members have been counter-messaging all week regarding the hearing, accusing Democrats of pushing the Jan. 6 committee’s work to avoid talking about other issues like inflation and rising gas prices.

“Democrats are using January 6 to avoid accountability for the worst inflation since 1981, record high gas prices that have doubled since Biden took office, historic crime, and open borders,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican.

Democrats, meanwhile, are adamant that the hearings will renew public interest in how the riot occurred last year, and have teased that their “mountain of evidence” will unveil new information that the attack was coordinated by the Trump White House.

The panel this week “starts sharing evidence of the chilling inside plan to overturn the 2020 election and block the constitutional transfer of power. America will see footage and records we have documenting the dangerous extremist assault on our constitutional order,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat and a committee member.

The panel’s first public hearing in nearly a year will air live on the traditional major networks and most of the major cable-news outlets, with the exception of Fox News Channel, though the Fox Business Network will air it along with the network’s streaming site and any affiliate who wants to do so.

The hearing will begin at 8 p.m. and will be the start of a month-long series of public hearings, expected to bring in testimony from Trump administration staffers and potentially such family members as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

At the end of its work, the committee will put together a final report on its conclusions on how the riot occurred.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.