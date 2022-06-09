Former Attorney General William Barr told the House Jan. 6 committee that Mr. Trump’s claim that the election was stolen was the reason he quit the administration.

“I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff. I didn’t want to be a part of it and that’s one of the reasons that went into me deciding to leave when I did,” Mr. Barr said in a videotaped deposition.

The video was shown during the committee’s prime-time hearing Thursday. The committee is showcase evidence that the committee calls the “coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”

Mr. Barr told the committee that “you can’t live in a world where the incumbent administration stays in power based on its view, not supported by specific evidence, that there was fraud in the election.”

Mr. Barr publicly dismissed Mr. Trump’s claims about the election before departing the administration in December 2020.

Thursday’s hearing marks the start of a month of public hearings by the committee which is expected to reveal new information and testimony from Trump administration officials and potential family members, including Ivanka Trump and former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.