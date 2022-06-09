Four people aboard a Marine Corps aircraft were killed Wednesday when their MV-22B Osprey went down in a section of Southern California near the Arizona border, according to media reports.

The Los Angeles Times and CBS News both cited a “federal source” as confirming the deaths of four of the five Marines who were aboard the Osprey when it crashed at about 12:30 p.m. local time near Glamis, Calif., just north of the Mexican border.

The Marine Corps has yet to confirm whether there were any casualties from the crash.

“We are awaiting confirmation on the status of all members of the crew,” according to a statement from the California-based 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. “We ask for the public’s patience as we work diligently with first responders and the unit to identify what occurred.”

Contrary to some social media reports, the Osprey was not carrying any nuclear materials at the time of the crash, Marine Corps officials said in the statement.

The MV-22B Osprey is a tilt-rotor aircraft used to ferry troops and supplies. It can take off and land like a helicopter but also fly like an airplane.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.