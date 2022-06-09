HONOLULU — Military officials reported a “security incident” during a routine inspection at a gate to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Thursday morning, prompting emergency and security personnel to respond.

The base public affairs office said in a statement that all gates were secured in response to the 7:45 a.m. incident.

All gates except the Halawa Gate reopened 23 minutes later. The Halawa Gate is generally used by commercial trucks during weekday daytime hours.

Investigators remained on scene Thursday morning. There were no injuries.

Base spokesperson Charles Anthony said he could not provide additional details.