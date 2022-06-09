The Secret Service tackled a protester on a Los Angeles street Wednesday after she rushed toward President Biden’s motorcade.

Video footage captured an officer dragging her away from the passing cars and tackling her to the ground by the side of the road. The pair scrapped for a while as bystanders shouted.

The woman, who held a megaphone, appeared to be shouting in favor of abortion rights.

“An abortion ban will not stop abortions – only safe ones,” she said, according to a Fox News report.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, released a statement on the arrest.

“Shortly after 5 p.m., an adult female entered a restricted roadway along a motorcade route on Chick Hearn Ct in Los Angeles,” the statement said. “As the woman approached passing vehicles, a United States Secret Service agent swiftly removed her from the roadway and placed her into custody. There was no impact to the motorcade movement or our protectees. Our investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

Tensions are running high as the Supreme Court prepares to release an opinion that could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.

A leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel A. Alito showed the conservative majority was ready to reverse Roe and return the issue to states, several are ready to impose restrictions on the procedure.

Mr. Biden was critical of the draft opinion and supports abortion rights.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.