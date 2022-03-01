Belarus has sent forces into northern Ukraine to support Russia’s invasion, officials said Tuesday.

The Ukrainian Parliament confirmed their presence in a tweet.

“Belarusian troops have entered Chernihiv region. The information was confirmed to the public by Vitaliy Kyrylov, spokesman for the North Territorial Defense Forces. More details later,” the tweet said.

Local reports said residents saw 33 units pass by in the Mykhailo-Kotsyubynskyi village.

Belarus’s authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, is widely viewed as a henchman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, making Ukrainians wary of forces that might pour over their northern borders.

Mr. Lukashenko ended his country’s status as a nuclear-free zone on Monday, raising fears that Russia would position dangerous weapons on Belarusian soil.

