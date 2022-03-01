President Biden was booed by Republicans at his first State of the Union address for panning the Trump-era tax cuts.

Mr. Biden elicited a strong rebuke from GOP lawmakers for comparing his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“Few pieces of legislation have done more in a critical moment in our history to lift us out of crisis,” Mr. Biden said. “And unlike the $2 trillion tax cut passed in the previous administration that benefited the top 1% of Americans, the American Rescue Plan helped working people—and left no one behind.”

Republicans were quick to jeer the remarks with a chorus of “boo.” Democrats attempted to drown them out with shorts of “Joe,” but to little avail.

Mr. Biden and congressional Democrats have campaigned on repealing the tax cuts, which they say were too beneficial to the wealthy.

The effort culminated last year in a failed attempt to gut them unilaterally as part of Mr. Biden’s $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate change package, which died in the Senate because of Democratic disunity.

