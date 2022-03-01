Republican lawmakers met President Biden’s call to strengthen the southern border on Tuesday with chants of “build the wall.”

During his first State of the Union address, Mr. Biden called on lawmakers to come together and strengthen the U.S.-Mexico border, while also approving a pathway for citizenship for illegal immigrants.

“If we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure the border and fix the immigration system,” Mr. Biden said. “We can do both.”

In response to the line, Republican lawmakers in the chamber began to shout “build the wall” in unison. The chants were led by GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

“More than two million illegal migrants have crossed our open southern border under Biden’s watch,” said Sen. Bill Hagerty, Tennessee Republican. “Yes, let’s secure the border.”

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.