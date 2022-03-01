President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night will underscore the importance of a united NATO and lay out his plan to lower the cost of consumer goods for Americans.

The speech will reaffirm America’s traditional relationship and the value of strengthening NATO, which has united against the common foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Biden will condemn Mr. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “premeditated and unprovoked.”

“Throughout our history, we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not play a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising,” Mr. Biden will say, according to excerpts released by the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

“That’s why the NATO alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War II,” Mr. Biden will say. “It matters. American diplomacy matters.”

Mr. Biden intends to lay out how Mr. Putin’s attack on Ukraine has revitalized the 29-nation military alliance, which includes the U.S., Canada and most Western and Central European nations.

“Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked,” Mr. Biden will say. “He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And he thought he could divide us here at home.”

“Putin was wrong. We were ready,” Mr. Biden will say.

On the domestic front, Mr. Biden will spell out a four-point plan to combat rising inflation, which has made consumer goods ranging from groceries to gasoline more expensive.

“We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation,” he will tell the country, saying his plan will both lower prices and reduce the deficit.

The plan includes making more products in America, bolstering the supply chain, reducing the federal deficit and eliminating barriers to job creation.

“Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America,” Mr. Biden intends to say.

“Economists call it ‘increasing the productive capacity of our economy.’ I call it building a better America,” Mr. Biden will say.

