Service dogs, police dogs and military war dogs will be getting a commemorative coin series from the U.S. Mint in 2023 if canine advocates have their way.

Members of the U.S. House and Senate, former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully H.W. Bush, Washington Capitals mascot Biscuit, and U.S. military veterans with their service dogs will attend a March 8 press conference to unveil H.R. 5232, the Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act.

Part of the proceeds from the commemorative coin series would be donated to America’s VetDogs, a New York-based nonprofit that provides free service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities. The group said it costs about $50,000 to breed, train and place each pup.

“Not only will this bipartisan bill and commemorative coin represent the life-changing work service and military working dogs provide, it will also support America’s VetDogs to continue our impactful mission of providing these highly trained service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, at no charge to the individual,” John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs, said Tuesday.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, North Carolina Republican, and Rep. Jake Auchincloss, Massachusetts Democrat, are co-sponsoring the legislation in the House, where it must pass before proceeding to the Senate and President Biden’s desk.

