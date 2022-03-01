A Florida college student made headlines in January after creating a Twitter account to track the location of Elon Musk’s private plane. Now he is turning his attention to Russian oligarchs, according to Bloomberg.

Jack Sweeney, a freshman at the University of Central Florida, created the Twitter account @RUOligarchJets to track the whereabouts of several aircraft owned by Russian billionaires.

Mr. Sweeney said he started the account after receiving requests to track the planes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He said he didn’t know much about the people or their aircraft, but he learned quickly.

“Before this, I didn’t even know there were these influential oligarchs like this. They probably do have a decent amount of power from what I can understand,” Mr. Sweeney said. “The aircrafts these oligarchs have are absolutely crazy. Their planes are huge compared to other jets.”

He tracks planes owned by Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Potanin; Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich; and steel billionaire Alexander Abramov.

Roman Abramovich’s Jet LX-RAY Landed near Moscow, Moscow Oblast, RU. pic.twitter.com/gWWySuSUlj — Russian Oligarch Jets (@RUOligarchJets) March 1, 2022

He used a list of planes already being tracked by a blog called Radar Spots for the account.

Mr. Sweeney also has created an account that tracks planes registered to Russian President Vladimir Putin and other VIPs, but he warns that data from that account might not be as accurate.

