Some of Congress’ most passionate advocates for tackling climate change have a different green issue when it comes to fossil fuel markets: money.

Amid sharp rises in energy costs in recent months, several Democratic members of Congress or their spouses have made financial investments in energy companies with large fossil fuel portfolios, according to recent financial disclosures reviewed by The Washington Times.

In one instance, Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, an environmental champion and strong supporter of the Green New Deal, ditched her stake in a solar energy business while at the same time pumping as much as $60,000 into fossil fuel companies.

The list of Democrats who have sold or made investments through stocks or mutual funds in recent months involving fossil fuel companies includes Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, Don Beyer of Virginia, Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, Thomas Suozzi of New York and Lori Trahan of Massachusetts, as well as the wife of Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware.

Members are not required to report exact dollar-figure amounts, only ranges. Still, the group has purchased or sold up to $280,000 in fossil fuel-related investments since December 2021.

The Congress members’ investments in stocks and mutual funds likely did not break any laws, such as those to prevent insider trading or conflicts of interest for lawmakers. But the investments in some of the country’s biggest greenhouse gas contributors run counter to the Democratic lawmakers’ public stances on climate change and calls for more clean energy initiatives.

The financial transactions also carry the potential to blur ethical lines and underscore why ethics watchdogs and some in Congress have called for a ban on lawmakers trading individual stocks. Many of the members play a pivotal role in shaping U.S. energy policy and sit on power committees that oversee industries where they have financial skin in the game.

Financial disclosures show that Ms. Frankel offloaded between $1,001 to $15,000 worth of mutual funds on Jan. 10 in SolarEdge Technologies, a global solar inverter manufacturer headquartered in Israel. From Jan. 10-11, Ms. Frankel purchased between $2,002 to $30,000 worth of stock in Diamondback Energy, an oil and natural gas company, and between $2,002 to $30,000 in fossil fuel company Hess Corporation.

Ms. Frankel sits on the powerful Appropriations Committee and a subpanel that oversees the Department of Energy. She is also a member of the Safe Climate and Progressive Caucuses, the latter of which strongly backs the Green New Deal.

Ms. Frankel’s office did not respond to a request for comment but has previously said that she does not personally manage her investment accounts.

Her fossil fuel investments have landed her in hot water several times in recent years, including as recently as October 2021. Ms. Frankel invested between $4,004 to $60,000 in Duke Energy and Dominion Energy, some of the country’s top polluters. Duke is ranked second on the Greenhouse 100 Polluters Index by the Political Economy Research Institute. Dominion is ranked 14th.

Rep. Don Beyer

Mr. Beyer, a Green New Deal supporter and Safe Climate Caucus member, sold stock in Berkshire Hathaway on Jan. 20 for between $15,001 to $50,000. On Jan. 28, he reinvested in Berkshire Hathaway somewhere between $1,001 to $15,000. The conglomerate, which ranked No. 4 on the Greenhouse 100 Polluters Index, owns subsidiaries in oil and gas.

Mr. Beyer is not personally involved in his investments, a spokesperson said in a statement, noting that Mr. Beyer supports proposals that would ban lawmakers from buying or selling individual stocks and would require members and their families to place investment assets into a blind trust during their time in office.

“Rep. Beyer does not personally manage or direct purchases or sales in his stock portfolio, it has historically been managed by a bank brokerage and with no input in individual trades from Rep. Beyer,” a spokesperson said. They added that Mr. Beyer “has directed his brokerage to shift all of his investments out of individual stocks and into mutual/index funds where no trading occurs.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Mrs. Wasserman Schultz invested between $3,003 to $45,000 on Jan. 20 in Patterson-UTI Energy, an oil-drilling company. Mrs. Wasserman Schultz is a member of the Safe Climate and Solar Caucuses. She also sits on Appropriations and a subpanel that oversees the Energy Department.

Mrs. Wasserman Schultz told The Times that she was unaware of the investment because it was made by her children. “I don’t really have direct involvement,” she said.

Rep. Bill Pascrell

Mr. Pascrell sold between $1,001 to $15,000 worth of investment on Dec. 20 in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation, an investment company that focuses on fossil fuel products. He is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal and a member of five environmental caucuses: Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Friends of Animals, Wildlife Refuge, Recycling, and Zoo and Aquarium.

Mr. Pascrell’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter

Mr. Perlmutter offloaded between $1,001 to $15,000 worth of investment in Berkshire Hathaway on Dec. 21. He is a member of the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition and Climate Solutions Caucus.

His congressional website states that he “supports a balanced, all-of-the-above energy plan” that includes “responsibly developing fossil fuels while investing in clean energy.”

“Ed believes we must reduce the serious threat of climate change by promoting and incentivizing energy efficiency measures and decreasing our dependence on fossil fuels,” according to his website.

Mr. Perlmutter’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi

Mr. Suozzi invested between $15,001 to $50,000 on Jan. 7 in Schlumberger, the world’s largest offshore drilling company. He is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal and a member of the Climate Solutions Caucus.

Mr. Suozzi’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Rep. Lori Trahan

Mrs. Trahan sold between $1,001 to $15,000 on Dec. 27, worth of investment in General Electric, which has subsidiaries in fossil fuel industries. She‘s a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal and is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, a panel that oversees the Environmental Protection Agency. Mrs. Trahan also sits on the Natural Resources Committee.

Mrs. Trahan‘s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Tom Carper

Mr. Carper’s wife, Martha, invested between $1,001 to $15,000 on Jan. 18 in fertilizer industry giant the Mosaic Company, which has a history of toxic spills and violating federal and state hazardous waste laws.

Mrs. Carper’s investment came just months after a pipe broke at a Mosaic phosphate mine in October, allowing about 6 million gallons of turbid water to flow into a nearby Tampa Bay-area creek, where the company is based. A sinkhole at a separate Mosaic site in 2016 resulted in the release of 215 million gallons of radioactive wastewater. In 2015, the company agreed to a $2 billion settlement with the EPA for mishandling hazardous waste at sites in Florida and Louisiana.

Mr. Carper is chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee and is the co-chair and founding member of two environmental caucuses: Recycling and Environmental Justice. He’s pushed for climate change initiatives that have acted as alternatives to the Green New Deal.

Mr. Carper’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.