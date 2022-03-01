Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not be happening were he still president.

In a statement, Mr. Trump said “there should be no war waging now in Ukraine” and blamed President Biden and his media allies for having “failed so terribly in allowing it to start.”

“The RINOs, Warmongers, and Fake News continue to blatantly lie and misrepresent my remarks on Putin because they know this terrible war being waged against Ukraine would have never happened under my watch,” Mr. Trump claimed.

He accused the Biden administration and NATO of strengthening Russian President Vladimir Putin through misguided energy policies.

“Instead of showing strength and toughness, they declared the Global Warming Hoax as the #1 threat to global security, killed American Energy Independence, and then made Europe, the U.S., and the rest of the World dependent on Russian oil. They laid down the welcome mat and gave Russia the opening, now Putin may be getting everything he wanted, with Ukraine and the rest of the World suffering the consequences,” Mr. Trump said.

The former president sometimes expressed respect for Mr. Putin’s cunning and strength and was accused falsely by liberals for years of colluding with Russian election-interference efforts and sometimes even of being a Kremlin stooge or plant.

“It’s terrible, but this is what you get with Biden, the Democrats, and RINO warmongers!” he concluded.

