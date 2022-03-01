President Biden, no stranger to gaffes, committed another one in his State of the Union address Tuesday night when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin will “never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people.”

The president meant to say “Ukrainian,” but it came out wrong. Mr. Putin’s army has invaded Ukraine.

The gaffe drew a healthy share of derision on social media.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, tweeted, “BREAKING: Biden announces unconventional plan to win the hearts and souls of Iranian people in Kyiv.”

Nick Short, a spokesman for the Claremont Institute, said on Twitter, “Iranian people, Uranium people, Ukrainian people! You know…the thing!”

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.