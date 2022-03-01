Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is the designated survivor for President Biden’s State of the Union address, the White House said late Tuesday.

The designated survivor is the member of the Cabinet who remains outside the Capitol during the State of the Union in case a disaster incapacitates those in line for the presidency. The commerce secretary is 10th in line for succession.

Last year, there was no designated survivor because several Cabinet members stayed away from the House chamber because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Raimondo, the former governor of Rhode Island, was confirmed to her post in 2021.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.