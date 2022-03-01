NEWS AND OPINION:

She is just over 40, the mother of two, active on social media — and has come into instant global focus in the last 48 hours as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues. The news media is eager for news about Olena Zelenska, the embattled nation’s first lady.

“While President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspires his country in the fight against Russia, his wife is also helping to rally the nation’s resistance,” reported ABC News.

“In the face of danger, she has not fled the country she loves and cares for. She stands stout, protecting her family,” the report said.

“While President Zelenskyy stands his ground, so does his wife, Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska, who is reportedly also still in Ukraine — though the president declined to say where she and their two kids are weathering Russian attacks,” advised People magazine.

“Who is Olena Zelenska? Ukraine’s First Lady and Vogue cover star by president’s side as Russia wages war,” said The Independent.

“In the midst of a shocking national crisis, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has gained the world’s admiration as the picture of bravery and composure alongside her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” advises the news organization Guest of a Guest.

Ukraine’s first couple have been married since 2003, and are the parents of a teenage girl and a 9-year-old boy. They met at a university where the future first lady trained as an architect, ultimately becoming a writer for a comedy troupe which at one point included the future president among its cast members.

From an undisclosed location, Mrs. Zelenska continues to share her thoughts.

“I will not have panic and tears. I will be calm and confident. My children are looking at me. I will be next to them. And next to my husband. And with you,” she noted in a public message to the citizens of Ukraine on Instagram — where she has 2 million followers.

HOLLYWOOD PITCHES IN

A spate of blockbuster movies will not arrive at a certain destination in the very near future.

“Warner Bros. has pulled ‘The Batman’ from its Russian release calendar at the 11th hour. The decision comes as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine and follows Disney’s move to pause its upcoming releases in the country,” notes the Hollywood Reporter.

The new Batman movie was to have opened Wednesday in Russia.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy,” parent company Warner Media noted in a statement.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” Walt Disney Co. said in a statement.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Meanwhile, Sony has withheld its release of “Morbius” — a Spider-Man adventure — which was due to be released in Russia on March 24. In addition, Paramount delayed the release of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “The Lost City.” The Motion Picture Association of America has also condemned the Russian invasion.

LONE STAR MOMENTUM

“The New York Times reports that Republicans are gaining momentum in South Texas. While Republicans are making an historic investment in the area, Representative Vicente Gonzalez — a Democrat — thinks the national Democrat Party isn’t doing enough to help him,” advises the Republican National Congressional Committee in a brief analysis released Tuesday.

“So far I see no action. I’ve had to rely on myself, not on the national party coming down here to save us, so in that respect, it’s sad,” Mr. Gonzalez told the Times.

“South Texas has become Democrats’ worst nightmare,” Torunn Sinclair, national press secretary for the aforementioned GOP organization, observed in a statement.

FOXIFIED

Fox News Channel continues to dominate its cable competition, drawing an average of 2.6 million primetime viewers during the month of February compared to 1.2 million who chose MSNBC and 774,000 who went with CNN — this according to Nielsen Media Research.

The Fox News ratings have risen by 6% compared to February 2021. CNN’s ratings were down 54% and MSNBC’s down by 46% versus the same period.

The standout programs for the month were “The Five” with an audience of 3.7 million, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (3.6 million), “Jesse Watters Primetime” (3.1 million), “Hannity” (3 million), and “Special Report with Bret Baier” (2.8 million).

MEANWHILE, CONSIDER THE MONSTER DEBT

What with all the chatter about the economy, it’s always good to face a stark reminder — specifically the U.S. Treasury’s “Debt to the Penny” feature which indeed displays the exact amount of that formidable number on a daily basis.

And here’s the latest figure: $30,181,306,040,701.10

Just for the heck of it, here was the debt on March 2, 2021: $27,992,701,172,715.77.

POLL DU JOUR

• 76% of U.S. adults agree that the U.S. should place economic sanctions on Russia; 77% of Republicans, 73% of independents and 84% of Democrats agree.

• 65% say the U.S. should send weapons and supplies to Ukraine; 66% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 71% of Democrats agree.

• 63% agree that the U.S. should send U.S. troops to protect NATO allies near Ukraine; 63% of Republicans, 61% of independents and 70% of Democrats agree.

• 49% say the U.S. should negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin; 48% of Republicans, 51% of independents and 52% of Democrats agree.

• 29% say the U.S. should send troops to defend Ukraine; 27% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

Source: A CBS News poll of 2,204 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 24-28.

