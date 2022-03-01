Jane Timken picked up the endorsements of a pair of Trump campaign officials in her bid for the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.

Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie are backing Ms. Timken, a former Ohio GOP chair who is locked in a competitive primary race with state Sen. Matt Dolan, businessman Mike Gibbons, former state treasurer Josh Mandel and J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Ms. Timken, Mr. Mandel, Mr. Gibbons and Mr. Vance have been wrestling over the Trump mantle in the race.

“In a field of candidates all vying for MAGA support, Jane Timken stands out as the real deal,” Mr. Lewandowski and Mr. Bossie in a joint statement.

“While other candidates in this race are clamoring to boost their Trump credentials, there is only one candidate who has proven her America First bona fides time and again, and that’s Jane,” they said. “Jane was there for President Trump before any of these other guys and continues to be a leader for his America First Agenda.”

Ms. Timken also has the support of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Former President Donald Trump himself has yet to endorse a candidate.

The winner of the race is expected to face off in the general election against Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.

