Sen. Joe Manchin III crossed the aisle during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Mr. Manchin, a moderate West Virginia Democrat, opted to sit on the side of the House chamber traditionally reserved for Republicans rather than with members of his party.

Mr. Manchin was seen sitting next to GOP Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Roger Wicker of Mississippi. He was the only Senate Democrat to sit with Republicans.

“Senator Manchin sat with his colleague Senator Romney to remind the American people and the world that bipartisanship works and is alive and well in the U.S. Senate,” said Samantha Runyon, the communications director for Mr. Manchin.

Seating in the chamber was limited because of ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The senator’s show of bipartisanship came amid tensions with his party and President Biden over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In recent days, Mr. Manchin has hammered Mr. Biden and fellow Democrats for not banning the importation of Russian oil.

