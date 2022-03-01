Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday night that President Biden has failed on domestic and foreign policy and, along with Democrats, has ignored the most important issues facing Americans.

Mrs. Reynolds issued the criticism in the Republican Party‘s response to Mr. Biden’s first State of the Union address.

“Weakness on the world stage has a cost, and President Biden’s approach on foreign policy has consistently been too little, too late,” Mrs. Reynolds said.

In his speech, Mr. Biden addressed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and steps the U.S. is taking to punish Moscow for the action. Republicans have argued that Mr. Biden should have taken stronger steps sooner, including sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

Mrs. Reynolds, a rising star in the Republican Party and a popular governor, delivered a strong rebuke of Mr. Biden’s first year in office and criticized the agenda Democrats have pushed in Congress. She argued it has led to runaway spending, high inflation, rising crime and an open border flooded with illegal immigrants.

She also criticized Democrats over the far-left “woke” agenda that has permeated some school districts, angering parents.

“Americans are tired of a political class trying to remake this country into a place where an elite few tell everyone else what they can and cannot say, what they can and cannot believe,” Mrs. Reynolds said. “They’re tired of people pretending the way to end racism is by categorizing everybody by their race. They’re tired of politicians who tell parents they should sit down, be silent and let government control their kids’ education and future.”

Mrs. Reynolds made news this week by slashing Iowa’s income tax to a flat rate of 3.9% and eliminating the state tax on retirement income.

Her response to Mr. Biden’s address touched on many of the themes Republicans are poised to use as they begin campaigning to retake the House and Senate in the November elections. Democrats hold very slim majorities in Congress, and the GOP is in position to win back the majority.

Mrs. Reynolds said the GOP is working to fill a leadership vacuum left by Mr. Biden and Democrats.

“We’re standing up for parents and kids, we’re standing up for life, we’re keeping our communities safe and thanking those in uniform or fighting to restore America’s energy independence,” Mrs. Reynolds said. “And that includes biofuels. We’re getting people back to work, not paying them to stay home. Most of all, we’re respecting your freedom.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.