The cherry blossoms are back — and, more important, so are their springtime admirers.

National Park Service officials announced Tuesday that the District’s cherry blossoms will reach their peak bloom in the Tidal Basin between March 22 and 25, a hopeful sign of spring as the annual festival returns in-person for the first time in three years.

Peak bloom occurs when 70% of the area’s Yoshino cherry blossoms are open, with the “puffy white blossoms … creating a cloud-like effect” among the roughly 3,750 trees that line the basin, according to the park service website.

That day varies each year depending on the weather, with the Environmental Protection Agency reporting last year that “the average peak bloom date for Washington’s cherry blossoms is April 4” based on 101 years of data. That means this year’s peak bloom falls on the early side.

Officials confirmed that this year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival, scheduled from March 20 to April 17, will be in-person for the first time since spring 2019 with the usual slate of live events honoring the annual arrival of spring.

Jeff Reinbold, National Parks Service’s superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Park, described the “incredible but fleeting beauty” of the trees as one of the “natural and cultural treasures of our city and nation.”

“In determining when peak bloom will occur, our horticulturalists are tracking the winter temperatures and forecasts for March, historical data of the peak blooms and observations of the trees,” Mr. Reinbold said.

This year’s festival commemorates the 110th anniversary of the original Yoshino cherry trees that the mayor of Tokyo gave to the District as a gift in 1912.

Mr. Reinbold said “about 90” of the trees are replaced each year and only a few of the original 1912 trees remain alive.

“Regardless of when the blooms are open, we have a full month of flowers and festivities to look forward to during the National Cherry Blossom Festival,” he said.

Only a handful of people saw the peak bloom during last year’s March 20-April 11 festival, which became a virtual event on March 23 after the National Park Service closed parking lots and pedestrian access points amid coronavirus concerns.

In March 2020, Mayor Muriel Bowser deployed D.C. police and the National Guard to limit the large numbers of people who continued to visit the blooming cherry trees as the first COVID-19 lockdowns went into effect.

The National Park Service announced last November that it planned to reopen this year’s festival without those restrictions.

Mike Litterst, chief of communications for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, said this week that plans for unlimited public access during peak bloom remain in place as March begins.

“Current plans are that there will be no limits on access to the Tidal Basin area during peak bloom,” Mr. Litterst said. “We do, of course, recommend that all attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 and that masks be worn when crowds preclude social distancing.”

The District lifted its indoor mask and vaccination card mandates Tuesday, but some COVID-19 restrictions remain: The festival’s website encourages attendees to get vaccinated and says some indoor events may still require masks due to social distancing concerns.

As for vaccination cards, the festival website recommends being prepared to present them in the event of a spike in coronavirus infections, noting that “requirements may vary.”

The website encourages those feeling ill to stay home and participate virtually in the events through a live feed. It also cautions that some events may still be canceled if a COVID-19 spike occurs.

This year’s four-week festival offers events highlighting traditional and contemporary arts and culture, natural beauty and community spirit.

An opening ceremony will kick off the festivities on March 20 with artists from the District and Japan performing outdoors. Other events include a blossom kite festival, an April 9 parade, a “petalpalooza” live music concert and a pink-tie dinner party.

The park service said the Yoshino trees usually bloom for several days with the aid of cool, calm weather.

The earliest the District’s cherry blossoms hit their peak bloom was March 15, 1990. The latest peak bloom date was April 18, 1958.

