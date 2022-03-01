Russia is warning residents of Kyiv near two key Ukrainian military units to leave the area as its armored forces roll toward the nation’s capital.

Russian forces said they will strike the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO) in Kyiv, the state-owned news agency TASS said, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

“We urge Ukrainian citizens involved by Ukrainian nationalists in provocations against Russia, as well as Kyiv residents living near relay stations, to leave their homes,” Russian defense officials said, according to TASS.

The operation is meant to thwart what Russia claims are “informational attacks” against Moscow.

“Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukraining military infrastructure,” TASS reported. “There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.”

However, Russian missile strikes have hit a number of apartment buildings and other residential areas throughout Ukraine since the invasion began six days ago.

