Senate Democrats failed to secure enough votes Monday to move forward with legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision giving women a right to an abortion up until viability.

In a 48-46 vote, the legislation failed to meet the 60-vote threshold.

Only one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, joined Republicans in voting against moving forward with the law.

The House had passed the Women’s Health Protection Act last year.

Liberal advocates pushed the legislation, saying the Supreme Court’s conservative majority could overturn Roe v. Wade later this year and women need federal protection.

The justices are considering whether a state ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy is lawful. A ruling in that case is expected by the end of June.

Had the legislation moved forward, it would have upended state pro-life laws.

