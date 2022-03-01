Republicans are split on attending President Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night, with some protesting the COVID requirements that attendees must undergo.

People who plan to attend in person for Mr. Biden’s speech must prove a negative COVID test.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, Montana Republican, said he is skipping because he didn’t agree with the measures asked of lawmakers.

“They had a whole checklist of requirements that we had to fulfill in order to even be eligible to attend the State of the Union address. I didn’t think that that was proper at all to impose all these additional requirements of Congress,” Mr. Rosendale told The Washington Times.

Mr. Biden is expected to focus his address on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as his desire for Congress to pass his $2 trillion signature social spending bill, dubbed Build Back Better.

All members of Congress are invited to attend the speech, but guest attendance is limited due to the pandemic.

Attendees are required to submit a negative PCR test a day ahead of the address, although masks will be optional.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said he wasn’t planning to attend the event because he didn’t want to take a COVID test.

“I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today. I only take a test if I’m sick,” Mr. Rubio told The Huffington Post.

Rep. Lisa McClain, Michigan Republican, who is also skipping the event, said she plans to watch it elsewhere, but hopes Mr. Biden will be honest and consistent in his remarks.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s energy, the border, supply chain issues, Ukraine, I just beg of this president to please be truthful, transparent, and consistent. That’s what the American people deserve,” Ms. McClain said.

Rep. Darrell Issa, California Republican, had stronger demands for Mr. Biden in his address to the country.

“I want him to apologize,” Mr. Issa said. “I don’t expect him to say ‘I’m sorry,’ but I’d love him to say the last year has been difficult, and we’ve made mistakes.”

Mr. Issa, however, said he does plan to attend the speech.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden’s address is a chance for the president to directly tell the country about his accomplishments.

“Every State of the Union address is an opportunity for the president delivering it to speak directly to the American people about what is happening in that moment, the progress being made and also the challenges we’re facing,” Ms. Psaki told MSNBC.

The speech will begin at 9 p.m. EST.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.