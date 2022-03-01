Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an emotional appeal to the European Parliament for assistance Tuesday, saying his country is suffering from Russian bombardments but “nobody’s going to break us.”

He said two cruise missiles hit Kharkiv, a large city near the Russian border that is home to many universities.

“This morning was a very tragic one for us,” he said. “There were always many Russians there [in Kharkiv] and they are always friendly and there are warm relations there.”

Mr. Zelenskyy said the location that was hit is called Freedom Square. Surveillance footage showed a major explosion in front of an administrative building on the square, resulting in a big fireball as cars drove by.

“Can you imagine? Two missiles this morning hit this Freedom Square. This is the price of freedom,” the Ukrainian leader said in a part of his speech that caused the English interpreter to choke up.

“Every square of today, no matter what it’s called, is going to be called Freedom Square, in every city of our country,” Mr. Zelenskyy said. “Nobody is gonna break us.”

Countries in Europe have committed weapons to Ukraine and imposed crippling sanctions on Russia’s economy in an attempt to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin as his forces threaten the capital of Kyiv.

Mr. Zelenskyy said Ukraine has proven its strength.

“Do prove that you are with us, do prove that you will not let us go, do prove that you indeed are Europeans and then life will win over death, and light will win over darkness,” he said. “Glory be to Ukraine.”

