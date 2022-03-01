The White House on Tuesday criticized Republicans for blocking attempts to take up abortion rights legislation in the Senate, calling it “extremely disappointing” as states pass new restrictions and hinting President Biden will explore actions he can take on his own.

The Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify abortion rights affirmed in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, fell shy of the 60 votes needed to advance in the Senate, with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III joining all Republicans in opposition.

The outcome was never in doubt, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki condemned the outcome, saying a woman’s right to abortion is “under assault” because of a Texas law that outlaws abortion after six weeks and allows citizens to sue anyone who aids or abets an unlawful abortion.

“Now, a number of other states are also considering passing laws in open defiance of the U.S. Constitution, threatening the reproductive freedom of all Americans. These restrictions are particularly devastating for communities of color, rural Americans, and all those faced with fewer options and fewer resources,” Ms. Psaki said.

The House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act in a party-line vote in September, but the Senate vote amounted to a messaging effort in the evenly divided chamber, as Democrats warn the Supreme Court might uphold restrictive laws in Texas and Mississippi.

Ms. Psaki suggested Mr. Biden will look at executive actions to protect abortion.

“As dangerous new laws proliferate in states across the country, the Biden-Harris administration will continue to explore the measures and tools at our disposal to stand up for women’s equality,” she said. “This is a moment for us to recommit to strengthening access to women’s health care, defend the constitutional right affirmed by Roe, and protect the freedom of all people to build their own future.”

