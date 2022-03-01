Ukrainian officials on Tuesday condemned a Russian rocket attack that struck a television tower near the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, located on the site in Kyiv where Nazi forces massacred thousands of Jews in 1941.

“To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating …” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted.

The memorial center was established in 2016 to educate visitors about the September 1941 tragedy. Roughly 33,000 Jews were killed in a ravine at the site.

Tuesday’s rocket attack sparked renewed condemnation of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, especially in light of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s made-up charge that he is trying to “de-Nazify” the government in Kyiv.

