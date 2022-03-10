Attorney General Merrick Garland has vowed to continue investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol from Jan. 6, 2021, labeling the probe as the “most urgent investigation in the history of the Justice Department.”

“We begin with the cases that are right in front of us with the overt actions and then we build from there,” Mr. Garland said in an interview with NPR, which was published Thursday on the one-year anniversary of his Senate confirmation. “And that is a process that we will continue to build until we hold everyone accountable who committed criminal acts with respect to January 6.”

Mr. Garland rejected the notion from some within the Democratic Party that he may avoid levying charges against former President Donald Trump, who the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has accused of committing obstruction and conspiracy.



“We are not avoiding cases that are political or cases that are controversial or sensitive,” Mr. Garland continued. “What we are avoiding is making decisions on a political basis, on a partisan basis.”

Federal prosecutors secured their first conviction as part of their Jan. 6 investigation earlier this week, when a jury found Guy Reffitt of Texas guilty of five charges.

