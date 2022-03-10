President Biden on Wednesday congratulated South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, with both men affirming the strength of the alliance between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.

According to the White House, Mr. Biden emphasized in a Wednesday telephone call the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea, telling Mr. Yoon that “he looks forward to working together to deepen cooperation on key global challenges.”

The two leaders said they were committed to maintaining close coordination to address threats posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, according to the White House.

According to The Korea Herald newspaper, Mr. Yoon is set to be inaugurated on May 10.

Mr. Biden has invited him to the White House, but the Herald said they could meet before that during Mr. Biden’s upcoming trip to Asia in the latter half of May for a meeting of the “Quad” group of countries — the U.S., Japan, Australia and India.

