Russian burger lovers are resorting to desperate measures in the wake of McDonald’s plan to temporarily close 850 locations in the country due to the invasion of Ukraine.

One man went viral after posting a picture of his massive stockpile of burgers to Reddit, and drive-thru lines stretched close to a half-mile as Russians tried to get one last Big Mac.

McDonald’s items are selling for hundreds of dollars on Avito — a Russian platform similar to eBay. Multiple sellers are offering McDonald’s cups for 20,000 Russian rubles (about $150). Another listed a burger for 30,000 rubles (about $230).

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski wrote in an email to company employees and franchisees that the fast-food chain would continue to monitor the situation.

“At this juncture, it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia. We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts. We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation,” Mr. Kempczinski said.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.