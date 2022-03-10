The commander of U.S. forces in Europe on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oppose the transfer of Polish fighter jets to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Air Force Gen. Todd Wolters said the Soviet-era jets, known as MiGs, won’t be as effective as the anti-tank weapons and air-defense systems provided to Ukraine by the international community.

“The transfer of MiG-29 aircraft will not appreciably increase the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Air Force,” Gen. Wolters said in a statement. “The Ukrainian Air Force currently possesses numerous mission capable aircraft that are flying daily. Adding aircraft to the Ukrainian inventory is unlikely to change the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Air Force relative to Russian capabilities.”

Earlier this week, Poland surprised the Pentagon with its plan to provide Ukraine with fighter jets. U.S. officials were caught off guard by the move, which they opposed because it would increase the risk of a direct conflict with Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly pleaded with the U.S. to provide his military with more aircraft.

Poland’s offer was not discussed with U.S. officials or raised with Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his recent trip to the country.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and Polish President Andrzej Duda sidestepped the row during a joint press conference in Warsaw earlier Thursday.

“I want to be very clear. The United States and Poland are united in what we have done and are prepared to help Ukraine and the people of Ukraine — full stop,” Ms. Harris said during the press conference.

Mr. Duda also brushed off the fighter jet row, calling the situation “extremely complicated.” He emphasized that Poland’s relationship with the U.S. is a “true friendship.”

In his statement, Gen. Wolters also sought to downplay the flap, saying the U.S. is “incredibly appreciative” of Polish efforts to assist Ukraine.

