Former President Donald Trump aired his grievances about his successor, arguing in a Fox News interview Wednesday that President Biden is to blame for high energy costs and record-high prices at the pump as Russia wages war against Ukraine.

“Joe Biden is letting the radical climate extremists run our country while the world burns,” Mr. Trump said. “Energy prices are skyrocketing — they are going to infinity, all because of Joe Biden.”

The cost of energy was steadily rising in the months leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thanks to inflation and the inability of global supply to keep pace with demand. But the geopolitical crisis has fueled the most recent spikes in oil and gasoline prices that have skyrocketed to all-time highs.

The national average for unleaded gasoline was $4.32 a gallon as of Thursday, according to automobile owners club AAA, up roughly 84 cents from a month ago before Ukraine was invaded.

Like Mr. Trump, Republicans on Capitol Hill have laid blame on Mr. Biden, despite the president heeding bipartisan calls to ban Russian energy imports, a move that will further exacerbate prices.

Industry experts, analysts and politicians have said that while the record-high energy costs hurt Americans’ bottom line and likely aren’t going away anytime soon, there is little Washington can do to fix a global energy crisis.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.