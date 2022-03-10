A key advocate for enhancing security measures at houses of worship on Thursday hailed the passage of a $1.5 trillion spending bill that includes a 40% increase in federal funding for such measures.

“We are grateful to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer [New York Democrat] for working with us closely to include the much-needed funding increase for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program,” said Nathan Diament, executive director for public policy at the Orthodox Union.

Mr. Diament also credited a bipartisan roster of lawmakers for securing the increase: Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Jacky Rosen of Nevada, and Republican Sens. Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia, John Hoeven of North Dakota and James Lankford of Oklahoma.

The budget bill now goes to President Biden for his signature.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) would see its federal funding increase to $250 million under the spending bill.

Created in 2005, the NSGP is administered by the Department of Homeland Security and provides grants to bolster building security at day schools, houses of worship and nonprofits at risk of terrorism.

