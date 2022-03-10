Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is testing the waters for a 2024 presidential bid, highlighting his foreign-policy credentials and criticizing President Biden’s handling of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The slimmed-down Mr. Pompeo joined former Trump National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien as keynote guests Thursday at the Nixon Seminar on Conservative Realism and National Security to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The event comes a day ahead of another trip by Mr. Pompeo to Iowa to raise money for the state Republican Party.

At a foreign-policy forum last month in Des Moines, Iowa, Mr. Pompeo said Russia’s invasion is partly the result of “failed American leadership.”

The former CIA director said he’s asked frequently whether Mr. Putin would have invaded if he and former President Donald Trump were still in office.

“I obviously can’t prove that,” Mr. Pompeo said. “It didn’t happen. I can tell you this much — Vladimir Putin didn’t change, he is the same guy. He’s evil. He’s an autocrat. He’s wanted to recreate this notion of the greater Russia or the Soviet Union for a long time. What changed was America’s failure to demonstrate resolve, and American weakness. And that’s really unfortunate for the Ukrainian people.”

Critics have offered a reminder that Mr. Pompeo, while he was still Secretary of State in 2020, angrily confronted an NPR reporter, asking her amid expletives, “do you think Americans care about Ukraine?”

And Russian state TV aired comments by Mr. Pompeo before the invasion in which he called Mr. Putin “very shrewd. very capable” and said he had “enormous respect” for Mr. Putin.

Mr. Pompeo later defended those remarks by saying, “I have been fighting communism since I was a teenager. I’m going to keep fighting communism.”

Mr. Pompeo also said at the Des Moines forum that European allies are primarily responsible for confronting Russia.

“This challenge presented by Vladimir Putin is in the first instance a European challenge,” Mr. Pompeo said. “It’s their backyard. It is theirs to take. Europe needs to do the right thing to defend itself.”

Mr. Pompeo’s trip Friday to Davenport, Iowa, is at least his fourth visit to the key presidential caucus state in the past year. He also will stop at a dairy farm for an event billed as a “timely conversation on what a conservative path forward looks like.”

Mr. Pompeo is endorsing Republican candidates across the country, down to local school boards. He’s also raising money for his Champion American Values PAC, which collected a reported $3.2 million last year and has donated to some candidates who are not favored by Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump’s sought-after endorsements have the unrivaled ability to influence GOP primaries, and his PACs had a total of $122 million heading into this year. While Mr. Trump is the heavy favorite to capture the GOP presidential nomination in two years if he runs, Republicans such as Mr. Pompeo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are positioning themselves for a run if Mr. Trump opts out, said Republican strategist Ford O’Connell.

President Biden’s unpopularity is encouraging the jockeying among GOP hopefuls, he said.

“There’s no question that [Mr. Pompeo] is doing what everyone in the Republican Party is doing,” Mr. O’Connell said. “They really see 2024 as a chance to be president if you’re the Republican nominee, just because of where Biden is. Right now, Biden is a lame-duck president.”

Asked earlier this month if he would run for president, the 58-year-old Mr. Pompeo, who has reportedly lost 90 pounds since 2020, didn’t rule it out.

“Only the Lord knows,” he told reporters.

A person on Mr. Pompeo’s team said his immediate focus is on raising money to help GOP candidates in Iowa in his joint appearance with former Gov. Terry Branstad.

“First and foremost, it’s to go help the Iowa Republican Party and help candidates in Iowa get reelected,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Right now we’re focused on 2022. And we’re focused on ensuring that we take back the House and we take back the Senate, and that Republican governors win, and that we win all the way down to school boards and town councils.”

Mr. Pompeo said in a social media post, “I think 2022 is going to be a really good year all across the country for CAVPAC-endorsed candidates. We are going to win races from school board to the United States Senate.”

Some Republican operatives believe Mr. Pompeo is positioning himself for a possible vice-presidential nomination, given Mr. Trump’s overwhelming popularity in the party. In the annual Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll last month, Mr. Pompeo came in a distant third with 2%, far behind Mr. Trump at 59% and Mr. DeSantis at 24%.

“He could be back in a [Republican] administration, most likely if that were to be in a VP setting,” Mr. O’Connell said. “This is sort of his time to feel things out, and everyone’s going to do it until Trump pulls the trigger.”

In his public appearances, Mr. Pompeo is sharpening his attacks on Mr. Biden’s foreign policy. On a trip to Taiwan earlier this month, Mr. Pompeo called on the administration to formally recognize Taiwan as a country, a step the Trump administration didn’t take.

“The United States government should immediately take necessary and long overdue steps to do the right and obvious thing: that is to offer the Republic of China, Taiwan, America’s diplomatic recognition as a free and sovereign country,” Mr. Pompeo said in a speech. “While the United States should continue to engage with the People’s Republic of China as a sovereign government, America’s diplomatic recognition of the 23 million freedom-loving Taiwanese people and its legal, democratically-elected government can no longer be ignored, avoided, or treated as secondary.”

The Biden administration said it wouldn’t comment on the actions of a private citizen. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry called Mr. Pompeo “a former politician whose credibility has long gone bankrupt.”

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.