Vice President Kamala Harris met Thursday with seven people who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country two weeks ago.

The meeting was part of a roundtable discussion on Ukrainian refugees at the American School of Warsaw in Poland. Ms. Harris is visiting Poland and Romania to shore up American alliances as Russia wages its war on Ukraine.

She thanked the displaced Ukrainians for “your willingness, your courage, and your time to have this important conversation.”

“The conversation we will have this afternoon will help inform the president of the United States and the American people about what you have experienced so we can best support you and your family,” Ms. Harris said.

“You are not alone,” she added. “You are not alone. People around the world are watching. People around the world, expressing their support and asking how they can help.”

Earlier Thursday, Ms. Harris announced the U.S. would provide roughly $50 million to the U.N. World Food Program to assist with the humanitarian crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine.

So far, the U.S. has provided roughly $54 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians for medicine, blankets and other aid.

Roughly 2 million people have fled Ukraine for Poland and other nearby countries.

Earlier Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda urged the U.S. for more support to help refugees, which he called “a huge crisis.”

“I asked Madam Vice President for support as it is quite obvious that such a huge refugee crisis is a surprise for Poland, and it is a complicated situation,” he said during a joint press conference with Ms. Harris.

