Alabama is joining a growing list of states that don’t require a permit or background check to carry concealed weapons.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation into law that removes the current requirement for a permit. The measure will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, making Alabama the 22nd state to allow concealed carry without a permit.

“Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law-abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights,” Ms. Ivey, a Republican, said in a statement. “I have always stood up for the rights of law-abiding gun owners, and I am proud to do that again today.”

Opponents of the new law, such as those in law enforcement and gun safety advocates, said it would erode public safety that the permits help protect and make it more difficult to combat crime.

Alabama had the fifth-highest rate of firearm-related deaths in 2020, accounting for 1,141 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

