Florida lawmakers have approved legislation that takes aim at “woke” corporate training by limiting how racism and sexism are discussed in the workplace.

The measure passed the Florida House along party lines and now heads to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who has pushed for passage of the measure that is nicknamed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

The law would apply to the classroom and workplace, banning discussion of critical race theory (CRT) or instruction that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels such individual to believe specified concepts constitutes discrimination based on race, color, sex, or national origin.”

The legislation encodes into law a ban on CRT teaching in public schools that Mr. DeSantis ordered last year.

Democrats objected to the bill, arguing it would prevent needed instruction and training about racism and oppression of minorities in America.

“It has a chilling effect on teachers who wish to teach truthful American history,’ Democrat Janet Cruz, of Tampa, said during floor debate before the bill passed on Thursday.

Mr. DeSantis introduced the measure in December, arguing taxpayer money should not be used in classrooms to pay for critical race theory consultants who teach such concepts as “white privilege.”

It provides a pathway for parents to sue public schools if they believe CRT is part of their child’s curriculum.

“We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other,” Mr. DeSantis said. “Finally, we must protect Florida workers against the hostile work environment that is created when large corporations force their employees to endure CRT-inspired ‘training’ and indoctrination.”

Companies would be banned from requiring employees to undergo CRT training or other non-objective instruction about race, gender or other identifying factors.

