Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that Americans should expect to continue paying increased prices on everyday goods for the next year, offering a reversal from her previous forecast that record-high inflation would soon subside.



The main culprit, she told CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Thursday, was Russia’s war against Ukraine.



“I think there’s a lot of uncertainty that is related to what’s going on with Russia in Ukraine,” Ms. Yellen said on the network. “And I do think that it’s exacerbating inflation.”

“We’re likely to see another year in which 12-month inflation numbers remain very uncomfortably high,” she added.



Ms. Yellen predicted earlier this year that inflation would be close to 2% by year’s end. But that forecast has quickly changed in the wake of bleak Labor Department reports showing persistent inflation.



New statistics from the department released Thursday showed that consumer prices rose 7.9% compared to one year ago ending in February, marking the highest increase since the early 1980s.

