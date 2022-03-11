At least two West Point cadets were in critical condition Friday in a Florida hospital after apparently overdosing on cocaine laced with fentanyl while on spring break.

Paramedics found six cadets from the U.S. Military Academy in cardiac arrest Thursday night when they responded to a call at a rental house in Wilton Manors near Fort Lauderdale, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

Paramedics found the cadets on the front lawn and immediately used Naloxone, a Food and Drug Administration-approved medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose in an emergency situation, according to WPLG-TV from Miami.

Local police have begun an investigation into what happened, authorities said.

The fentanyl-laced cocaine was so toxic that some of the hospitalized cadets fell ill after attempting cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on their fellow students. Some of the cadets were treated and released, according to local media reports.

West Point officials said they were aware of the incident.

“The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time,” a West Point spokesperson said in a statement.

