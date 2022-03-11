A sleepover at a Pennsylvania Target might cost two YouTubers known as “Saucy and Honey” a lot more than one night.

West Whiteland Township police arrested Johnson Larose, 25, and Charlotte Fischer, 24, for criminal trespassing on Feb. 24 after the couple hid out in the store and posted a video on social media.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Officers arrived at the location following a tripped alarm and searched the building, but it was empty.

The next day, Target employees found surveillance footage of two people aimlessly walking around the store overnight long after closing. Mr. Johnson and Ms. Fischer did not steal anything, police told FOX 29 Philadelphia.

“It became a little bit bigger of an investigation, trying to find out what they were doing, was there something criminal?” Detective Scott Pezick told Fox 29.

The YouTube video shows the pair hiding behind a large stack of boxes as workers announced they were closing the store. They claimed they spent the entire night in the store but left around 3 a.m. through an emergency exit, according to police. They returned at 8 a.m. to continue videotaping.

“I mean, no regrets just living life and having fun, it’s kind of sad that all of this came out of it. We were expecting a fine, nothing crazy,” Ms. Fischer told FOX 29.

Mr. Larose and Ms. Fischer were released on $25,000 bail and banned from Targets throughout Pennsylvania. They are due in court on March 24.

