Country legend Dolly Parton says she‘s crazy in love with the idea of Beyonce covering one of her most iconic songs.

In an interview that aired Wednesday on “The Daily Show,” Miss Parton told Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah she hopes to convince the R&B artist to record her version of the 1973 hit.

“I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music,” Miss Parton, 76, said. “I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney (Houston) did my ‘I Will Always Love You,’ just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses. That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.’”

“Jolene” is one of the biggest country hits of all time— the song went double platinum in January — and its reach has stretched well beyond the country-music genre.

Country stars like Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire have put their spin on it, but non-country artists, including Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson, and Lil Nas X, have also paid homage to the track.

Miss Parton appeared on “The Daily Show” to promote a book she co-wrote with author James Patterson, “Run, Rose, Run.” Her latest studio album of the same title was also released recently.

Miss Parton, whose Imagination Library project has given more than 150 million free books to young children, said the collaboration with Mr. Patterson tapped into a different aspect of her creativity.

“I always thought I’d write a novel, or a mystery, at some point in my life because I do love to tell stories,” Miss Parton told The Tennessean. “I thought, ‘This would be a wonderful opportunity to do that.’ I wouldn’t have to do it but once – not to say that I won’t – but this is something else that I can add to the wonderful things I’ve been involved in (during) my life.”

