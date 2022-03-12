Uber users will see the cost of each ride going up by about half a buck starting Wednesday.

The San Francisco-based company calls the fee a “temporary fuel assistance,” with the total amount going to the driver.

“Beginning Wednesday, March 16, consumers will pay a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location—with 100% of that money going directly to workers’ pockets,” Liza Winship, Head of Driver Operations for the U.S. and Canada, said in a news release.

“Our hope is that this temporary measure will help ease the burden, but we’ll continue to listen to feedback and may make changes in the future,” Ms. Winship added.

The change follows social media pleas —plus a petition — from drivers across the country asking companies to change policies due to the increased pain at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average gas price is $4.32 per gallon, 40 cents above last week’s average, and more than 50% higher than a year ago.

