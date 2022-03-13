NEWS AND OPINION:

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recently journeyed to Utah to offer his perspective on current events during an event staged by the Orrin Hatch Foundation — where the motto is “civility and solutions” — an idea based on the former Utah senator’s approach to lawmaking during his 42 years on Capitol Hill.

“I’m afraid, particularly in this world of cancel culture attacks. I don’t know where you’re going to learn to engage with one another as we did when I grew up. If you don’t learn this in high school, in grammar school, in your neighborhood, or in civic organizations, then how do you have this ability when you’re making decisions in government, in the legislature, or in the courts?” Justice Thomas asked his audience of 500 community leaders during the event on Friday.

“I don’t know how we are going to survive as a society if we continue to exalt people who have bad manners, are insulting and negative. This is a civil society, and you need civility to make it work,” he said.

Hatch Foundation Executive Director Matt Sandgren said in a written statement that “thanks to his steadfast adherence to originalism and the rule of law, Justice Thomas has been called a ‘judge’s judge.’ But he’s also the ‘people’s judge.’ Why? Because he’s lived the full spectrum of American life — from crushing poverty in the Deep South to the Ivy-covered campuses of the Northeast to the hallowed chambers of the highest court in the land. He knows what it means to be an American, having lived every walk of American life.”

Hatch Foundation Board Chairman Scott Anderson, also in a statement, added that Justice Thomas’ “steadfast adherence to originalism and textualism has helped temper the intemperate impulses of Congress and helped preserve the integrity of our courts. No matter the circumstance, Justice Thomas always says what the law is — not what he wants it to be.”

PRESIDENTIAL RUMBLINGS OVER ROMNEY

Sen. Mitt Romney: Some wonder whether the Utah Republican is a potential hopeful in the 2024 presidential bout.

“Perspective: Romney 2024 — the third time’s a charm? With Democrats on the ropes and Republicans divided, Mitt Romney should consider running for president,” advises Robby Soave, senior editor of Reason magazine, in an essay for the Deseret News.

Mr. Romney, the author recalled, was the sole Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump on his first impeachment trial.

“It’s true that Romney paid a political price for breaking so decisively with Trump. But it has also made Romney one of the most independent minded political figures in the country’s history. It bears repeating that this independent streak would do him no favors in the Republican primaries. The MAGA faction demands nothing short of perfect loyalty to Trump. But many persuadable voters outside the Trump bubble will appreciate that Romney is a man of convictions who was willing to condemn and punish Trump’s behavior,” Mr. Soave observed.

The Los Angeles Times noted on March 1 that Mr. Romney is now 74, and with “his once jet-black hair streaked with gray, his still-square jaw softened with age — Romney has emerged as something else, a truth-teller and voice of conscience in the Republican Party.”

PELOSINOMICS

The liberal media continues to shield two high-profile Democrats.

“The press has set the bar so low for President Biden that when he makes a public appearance, it is considered a triumph if he manages to stay upright. No one expects anything he says to be coherent, and blatant disregard of the facts is overlooked,” writes John Hinderaker, founder of Powerlineblog.com, a news site.

“But it isn’t only Slow Joe: the Democrats’ policies have run head-on into reality, and none of their leaders can comment publicly without telling whoppers,” he continues.

Mr. Hinderaker cites House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in particular, who recently discussed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan of 2021.

“It’s important to dispel some of those who say, well it’s the government spending. No, it isn’t. The government spending is doing the exact reverse, reducing the national debt. It is not inflationary,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a public statement to mark the one-year anniversary of the plan.

“This is a new contribution to economic theory that we could dub Pelosinomics: if only we increase government spending enough, we can eliminate the national debt. She makes Joe Biden look almost rational,” Mr. Hinderaker concludes.

INFLATION NATION

Once we just had inflation to worry about. The nation is now undergoing a whole spectrum of inflation experiences as prices rise.

Let us examine “lobsterflation,” for example. The price of lobster has soared so much that some restaurants are taking lobster off the menu entirely.

The lobster price shock is both a supply problem and a demand problem — and now represents a “microcosm” of the U.S. economy, writes Axios chief economics correspondent Neil Irwin.

“Restaurants are adapting. Washingtonian magazine reports that this means $100 for a 2-pound lobster at D.C. steakhouse The Prime Rib,” Mr. Irwin says.

There’s also emerging snackflation, chocoflation, cookieflation and beerflation, according to multiple sources now tracking the price trajectory of such familiar favorites.

Meanwhile, “shrinkflation” continues to be a factor on the shopping experience.

“Shrinkflation” is defined as “the practice of reducing the size of a product while maintaining its sticker price,” according to industry source Investopedia, which defined the term on Dec. 15, 2021.

POLL DU JOUR

• 63% of U.S. adults say the U.S. should increase oil and gas exploration in the U.S. if the price of gas continues to rise; 85% of Republicans, 64% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

• 49% overall say the U.S. should increase use of renewable sources like solar or wind; 25% of Republicans, 52% of independents and 66% of Democrats agree.

• 33% overall say the U.S. should import more oil from nations in the Middle East and South America; 20% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A CBS News poll of 2,088 U.S. adults conducted March 8-11; respondents could give multiple answers.

