RICHMOND, Va. — A group that represents school superintendents in Virginia has condemned an interim report from Gov. Glenn Younkin’s administration that outlines the reversal of education equity initiatives that were implemented under Gov. Ralph Northam.

WRIC reports that the policy changes stem from Youngkin’s executive order seeking to ban “divisive concepts” in public education.

The Virginia Association of School Superintendents criticized the report in a letter to Youngkin’s State Superintendent Jillian Balow on Thursday.

“Division superintendents disagree with your assumption that discriminatory and divisive concepts have become widespread in Virginia school divisions without your having involved educators in formulating that position,” the letter stated.

The group also said the report’s emphasis on “equal opportunity” as opposed to “equitable outcomes” could “set public education in Virginia back many years.” The group said the report fails to consider factors that impact student achievement in underserved communities.

The group’s executive director, Ben Kiser, said the letter was crafted by its board and doesn’t necessarily reflect a consensus among Virginia’s 133 superintendents.

Balow, the state superintendent, said in a statement that the letter from the superintendents group “fails to reflect the good faith efforts” of the administration.