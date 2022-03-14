President Biden managed to salvage a sliver of his climate change agenda in the $1.5 trillion government spending bill with at least $18 billion of it going to programs intended to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

From money for environmental justice and climate research to spending on clean energy and environmental projects in developing countries, it marked a significant increase in climate- and environment-related funding compared to the previous administration.

The climate spending included $92 million for diesel emissions reduction grants and $100 million for environmental justice, the latter of which is an $83 million increase. Those programs were part of $9.56 billion for the Environmental Protection Agency, an increase of $323 million to replenish cuts made by the Trump administration.

Another $260 million goes to clean energy programs in other countries, a $77 million increase from Trump-era levels; and $185 million goes to “sustainable landscapes” in other countries, an increase of $50 million.

While reviving some of the items from Mr. Biden’s failed $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, the approved spending fell far short of the $500 billion allocated for climate change programs in the massive BBB bill.

Still, House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro described the spending as “historic investments in clean energy and climate science.”

“We are tackling our toughest challenges, confronting climate change through environmental enforcement,” said the Connecticut Democrat.

Republicans were far less enthusiastic, saying much of the funding was misdirected or wasteful. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington Republican and ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, said that the non-defense portion of the funding includes a “reckless amount of spending.”

“Rather than fund the Democrats’ radical rush-to-green agenda, America should be leading to produce more oil and natural gas to help our allies, counter Putin and lower energy costs here at home,” she said.

According to House and Senate appropriations committees, these are among the biggest tranches of money for climate change in the $1.5 trillion government spending bill for the current fiscal year:

• $14 billion appropriated for Energy and Water Development will be for “transformative investments in clean energy and science, which will help develop clean, affordable and secure American energy.” This includes a record-level $3.2 billion for the Department of Energy, an increase of $338 million.

• A portion of NASA’s $7.6 billion budget will be used to “enable better scientific information about the Earth and its changing climate.”

• $423 million for International Organizations and Programs under the State Department, portions of which will be for tackling global climate change with the Montreal Protocol Multilateral Fund and the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change/U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

• $200 million for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to conduct climate research, an increase of $18 million, $10 million of which is to “provide actionable climate information to inform Americans’ decisions about how to adapt to the changing climate.” Another $6 million will go to building more offshore wind farms.

• $125 million to the Clean Technology Fund to combat climate change and develop low-carbon technologies in developing countries.

• $120 million for the Defense Department for climate infrastructure programs.

• $120 million for climate change and resiliency military construction projects, which is a $106 million increase.

• $117 million for the Interior Department for renewable energy and environmental assessment.

• $78.3 million for U.S. Department of Agriculture to “tackle the climate crisis in farming and rural communities and include research to monitor, measure, and mitigate climate change, accelerate climate smart agriculture practices, reduce greenhouse gases, and advance clean energy technologies.”

• Unspecified amounts of money for Departments of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development to combat climate change, including by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing structural resiliency.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.