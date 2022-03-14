LVIV, Ukraine — Pierre Kastner-Kysilenko had his hands full when Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three weeks ago.

The 38-year-old Frenchman of Ukrainian descent was hoping to patch up his relationship with his daughter. He and his fiance were planning their wedding. And after years of working as a business consultant, he was finally starting his own business. But on the day Russia invaded his ancestral homeland last month, all that took a back seat.

Mr. Kastner-Kysilenko’s grandfather had been very active in the Ukrainian diaspora in France, he said, and was recognized in the late 1980s for his role in organizing military convoys in the wake of the Chernobyl disaster. He said his relationship with his grandfather instilled in him a sense of duty toward Ukraine.

“Obviously there’s some heritage,” he said. “Something to live up to, in a way, in terms of doing something for Ukraine.”

“The main thing is I thought I couldn’t just stay without doing anything,” he said. “I had to do something. I didn’t know exactly what, but one option was the military because I have a military background.”

With deployments to Lebanon and Mali as an intelligence officer for a light cavalry regiment in the French Army, Mr. Kastner-Kysilenko knew the realities of war and military service. But within days of crossing the border into Ukraine, Mr. Kastner-Kysilenko said a stark new reality of fighting in a war under a foreign flag set in.

Foreign fighters are flooding the battlefields of Ukraine as the war entering its third week shows little sign of abating.

Earlier this month Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said more than 20,000 people from 52 countries had volunteered to fight for Ukraine in the newly formed “International Legion of Defense of Ukraine” — a formal avenue for non-Ukrainians with military experience to serve in foreign units under Ukrainian officers.

But recruits enter a dangerous grey area once they take up arms in defense of Ukraine. Many join without the support of their home countries. Russia’s Defense Ministry has announced that foreign fighters detained on the battlefield will not be considered combatants, removing certain protections afforded to prisoners of war and potentially exposing them to criminal prosecution in Russia.

Adding to the risks, several people who crossed the border to fight alongside Ukraine’s army tell The Washington Times that foreign recruits are required to sign contracts obligating them to serve until the end of the war.

Faced with the reality of being bound to a country embroiled in a war with no clear end in sight, some have returned home. Others have stayed, vowing to fight on their own terms.

Crossing over

Mr. Kastner-Kysilenko said he contacted the Ukrainian Embassy in Berlin, where he now lives, just days after the initial invasion. The Legion has more recently unveiled a sleek recruiting website, but at the time there was little information about how to join. After several unanswered emails and calls, Mr. Kastner-Kysilenko decided simply to cross into Ukraine and volunteer.

Once in Lviv, the western city that has emerged as an organizational and supply hub for the Ukrainian resistance, he started again from scratch, showing up unannounced to recruiting centers in the city and waiting for callbacks. On several occasions, while staying in the city, he said, he was accused of being a spy, which he attributes in part to his lack of accent when he speaks Russian and the fact that he traveled to Lviv with a bag full of military equipment.

After days of back and forth, he said he began a series of interviews with military officials in Lviv. Eventually, he said he was taken to a military training base in Yavoriv, near the Polish border, which, before the war, was used by military instructors from the U.S. and other NATO countries to train Ukrainian military personnel.

It’s the same facility targeted by a Russian airstrike early Sunday, a sortie that killed a reported 35 people at the site just 10 miles from the Polish border. The Kremlin reportedly targeted it precisely because it had become known as a site where Ukrainian and foreign forces were training together.

When he arrived at Yavoriv, Mr. Kastner-Kysilenko said, he was led to a tent where foreigners are given a brief screening before signing a contract obligating them to stay until the completion of the war. Those who sign on are provided with gear and began training with their units in Yavoriv before shipping out to the front.

He said the contract came as a surprise. He had considered the legal jeopardy he would face in France for fighting in a foreign war, and he was able to accept that risk. He had also weighed the very real possibility that he could die in battle. But the contract binding him to Ukraine unveiled a new, stark reality of indefinite war.

“I love the romanticism and the idea of fighting the Russians for the fate of Ukrainians,” Mr. Kastner-Kysilenko said. “It’s a really nice story, but it’s a nice story in a movie. The consequences of that in real life are just too much.”

He said the prospect of throwing away the years of work he has poured into his business or missing his wedding was what made the decision real.

“It’s not the fear of being hurt or killed in Ukraine,” Mr. Kastner-Kysilenko said. “It’s the fear of being stuck in Ukraine without being able to transition back home.”

He said after speaking with a Ukrainian officer at the facility, he parted ways amicably and says he will continue to help Ukraine in more practical ways.

In Lviv on the day after he turned down the contract, Mr. Kastner-Kysilenko made preparations to return to Berlin, but he said the decision still weighed heavily.

“Fighting in a real war against the real enemy with regular firefight contact is something that’s pretty much my dream,” he said, acknowledging that he would likely never have another opportunity to do so.

Mr. Kastner-Kysilenko also thought about his grandfather.

“I don’t know if he‘s up there or just a concept in my brain, but I don’t know what he would think,” he said. “I don’t know if he would say, ‘No, you should have seen that you should have said this is your country, and you should be prepared to fight and die, and you should be prepared to drop those things at home.’”

Back in Berlin, Mr. Kastner-Kysilenko said part of him still regretted turning down the opportunity to fight, despite the clear example of the danger he would face in the wake of Sunday’s sobering raid.

“I don’t feel relieved,” he said when asked about his decision in light of the Russian strike. “It’s not like I’ve made the right decision. I was just plain lucky.”

He said he also worried about the people he met that were likely still on the base.

On their own

While Mr. Kastner-Kysilenko’s ended has ended his quest in Ukraine after refusing to sign the contract, others have sought out war on their own terms.

Hank, a 27-year-old from Britain’s North Yorkshire who requested that his real name be concealed, said he contacted the Ukrainian Embassy in London about joining the legion before crossing into Ukraine late last week.

He said he had spent six years in the British army and three years in the French Foreign Legion, but still had not had his fill of war.

“I did my training for nine years and I want to use it,” he said. “I never had the privilege to go anywhere with the military. I just sat for nine years straight doing nothing. Now I’ve been presented with a war, and it seems like they are facilitating fighters to come out here pretty easily. So it’s game on for the boys who want to go fight.”

But he said the idea of joining the international brigade quickly soured as he boarded a bus in Poland en route to Ukraine.

“A lot of the guys we met on the bus who were going into the international brigade seemed like absolute choppers,” he said. “They had no idea what they were doing. Big fat blokes who were like 50-odd years old. Blokes who have been in the army, but 20 years ago.”

He said he eventually heard from others who had joined that they had signed contracts requiring them to stay until the end of the war, which he said was a bridge too far.

On Friday, Hank waited outside of the Lviv train station with three other British nationals he met on the way into Ukraine who refused to sign the contract.

“It’s just mad,” said Max, 29, from Kent who requested that his real name not be used. “It’s like shed everyone else’s blood but our own. I’ll come here and fight, but I’m going home. I’m not dying out here.”

All four said they served in the military. Despite having met just for a few short days ago, they exuded a tight bond that would take years to form in a more normal setting.

Max said he had served in the British army and worked as a paramedic. He said he came to Ukraine to provide medical support.

“I want to go do my medical stuff and help everyone,” he said. “And these guys are gonna have my back. We have come together. We’re solid.”

The four said they planned to travel to the besieged Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where they said they would acquire weapons and join the fight.

“This is our unit,” said Rhys, 27, from Dublin. “We came together, we’re going to leave together. All of us are going home.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.