D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams late Sunday pleaded for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in shootings that killed two homeless men and wounded three others in their cities.

In a joint statement, the Democratic mayors said their police forces are working together because they believe the same person shot three men in the District, killing one, and two men in New York, killing one.

“The two of us spoke about how our teams can coordinate and help one another, and we are calling on everyone in our cities to look at the images of the suspect and report any information, however small, that may be useful,” the mayors said. “The work to get this individual off our streets before he hurts or murders another individual is urgent. The rise in gun violence has shaken all of us and it is particularly horrible to know that someone is out there deliberately doing harm to an already vulnerable population.”

Police believe the same suspects committed each of the shootings based on the similarities among the incidents and evidence they collected at the scenes.

Mr. Adams and Ms. Bowser called on homeless populations to seek available services while they try to find the killer.

“As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter,” they said. “Again, it is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose, but we are certain that we will get the suspect off the street and into police custody.”

