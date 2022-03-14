Only a third of American voters say President Biden can prevent Russia’s war on Ukraine from spreading to other countries, a conservative group said Monday in a fresh poll.

The Convention of States Action found that nearly 62% of likely 2022 voters do not believe Mr. Biden will be able to stop the war from spreading, amid fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin will try to consume other former Soviet republics, including ones that are part of the eastern flank of the NATO defense alliance.

The organization, working with Trafalgar Group pollsters, found that 33% say Mr. Biden can contain the war and 5% are not sure if he can.

More than a third of Democrats (36%) said they are not confident in Mr. Biden’s ability to keep the war from spreading, a share that jumps to 72% among independents and 82% among Republicans.

“This administration failed to see this war coming, failed to do enough to prevent it, and is now failing to contain the situation. The lack of decisive action on Ukraine and a series of cringe-worthy comments from both President Biden and Vice President Harris are leaving a distinct impression with voters that Team Biden has no idea what they’re doing,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action.

Mr. Biden and Western allies have imposed crippling economic sanctions on the Russian economy after Mr. Putin launched an unprovoked attack on neighboring Ukraine. The White House has ruled out sending troops on the ground.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 likely voters from March 7-11, meaning it unfolded during the second week of Mr. Putin’s assault on Ukraine. The poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Pollsters said 39% of participants identified as Democrats, 36% as Republicans, and 25% had no affiliation.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.